With V-shaped fingers, curly black hair and upward gaze, Patricia Bullrich shows whoever wants to see that she is a Peronist. And not just any one. In 1983, when a camera captured that iconic photo, Argentina was living in the twilight of the military dictatorship. Bullrich had just ended an exile that began in 1977 that took her to Brazil, the United States and Mexico. Her militancy in Montoneros, the guerrilla group of revolutionary Peronism, had put her in the crosshairs of the Jorge Rafael Videla dictatorship. She was the sister-in-law of one of the heads of the organization, Rodolfo Galimberti, and under his command she participated in a couple of failed attacks in Buenos Aires. Forty years after that militant return, Bullrich is what is called a convert. She today represents the most recalcitrant right in Argentina and hopes that her promise of a strong hand against crime and corruption and her extreme anti-Peronism will lead her to the Casa Rosada after the October elections.

Bullrich also bears the surname Luro Pueyrredón. His family roots go back to Argentina’s independence from Spain, and many of his ancestors give names to streets, avenues, neighborhoods and squares throughout the country. Also to the most exclusive shopping center in the Argentine capital, the Patio Bullrich. In the seventies it was common for young people from “good families” to feel attracted to the banners of Peronist social justice. The most radical joined the guerrilla movements against the military governments. At the end of the day, those organizations had a military scheme. Bullrich is the daughter of that military chromosome that, in her case, was gradually emptied of the original revolutionary ideas. Today she is on the right. She defends abortion and respects sexual diversity, but they are the only nuances of her. She completed her political metamorphosis during the Government of Mauricio Macri, between 2015 and 2019, as Minister of Security. La Piba, as they say, dressed as a soldier and flooded social networks with videos in which she seized drug caches, raised protest pickets or arrested criminals.

“The military dictatorship is going to end, it is going to end”, shouted the young people of the seventies. “With me, this is over,” Bullrich writes 50 years later before each roadblock, social claim, violent assault or corruption complaint. His campaign keywords are “strength”, “courage” and “change”. “If it’s not everything, it’s nothing,” says the slogan of his first spots of propaganda. The message has multiple recipients. The Argentine “decline”, he says, is the fault of Peronism and, above all, of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner. That is why he calls for the construction of a country that “destroys, dynamites and disarms the economy that Kirchnerism generated.” The use of dynamite excites those who are fed up with the economic crisis. Here, says Bullrich, there is no longer room for “the lukewarm” and only “going for everything” will make it possible to rebuild the lost order. Who is lukewarm and does not go deep? His rival in the Juntos por el Cambio primaries, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The mayor of the city of Buenos Aires feels more comfortable in the center and resists the authoritarian drift of the main opposition alliance, founded by former President Mauricio Macri. “I never started shouting ‘I’m going to get rid of the drug gang.’ I took them out and period ”, he answers Bullrich.

Bullrich uses his life story as a political weapon. At 67, he can tell his electorate: “I was on the other side and I know very well what I’m talking about.” Kirchnerism has put together a story from the memory of those young people of the seventies. That has failed and smells old, says Bullrich, and offers in exchange order, progress and authority. His speech weaves networks with the traditional right and also with the extreme. There is Javier Milei, a neoliberal economist who promises to reduce the State to its minimum expression and dollarize the economy. His voters are young people tired of the political “caste”, as Milei calls it. Bullrich fights for those anti-establishment barricade votes and radicalizes as he rises in the polls. He has in his favor the conservative wave that runs through the region, with weight figures such as the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, Nayib Bukele in El Salvador or José Antonio Kast in Chile.

Bullrich will face off at the polls with Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta on August 13, in primary elections. If he wins, and it is very possible that he will, he will participate in the final race in October against the Peronist candidate, Sergio Massa. The polls anticipate that the Argentine iron lady is very close to the Casa Rosada.

