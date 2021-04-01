After the INDEC released the alarming figures from the first year of Alberto Fernández’s administration that place poverty at 42% and indigence at 10.5%, the former Minister of Security during the Government of Mauricio Macri, Patricia Bullrich , spread on their social networks a very hard “open letter to the President”, in which he listed the causes of the crisis and even suggested solutions.

“Mr. President: you pose a dilemma whose outputs are brutally cruel. You speak again about the number of deaths, when we have already passed 55,000, and with that you justify 19 million poor people.” Thus began the president of Pro the extensive thread that she published on her official Twitter account and that already accumulates more than 1,700 retweets and 4,100 favorites.

And he continued: “It is about 3 million new poor. Please do not go back to the false dichotomy of last year, which meant one of the highest death and poor rates. Govern, do not opine. Let’s think about the reasons. ”

Then Bullrich began to list and develop the causes why, she believes, poverty has increased. In the first place, it places the “economic shock derived from the eternal quarantine“Although he admits that the” whole world suffered the pandemic, “he warns that Argentina’s economy “was one of the ones that fell the most”, and that it suffered “twice the impact of the Latin American average.”

He also highlighted the influence of the fact that “the middle class was destroyed“, given that” thousands of businesses closed, jobs were lost, service providers were left without demand and there were months without working. “

In addition, he added that “when they were able to do it (work) again, at a much slower pace, they found new taxes and an increase in Gross Income, as if nothing had happened.”

“That is one of the real reasons for the increase in poverty,” he attacked.

In third place, he placed the “loss of more than a year of education, which means a loss of horizon for the new generations capable of entering the world of work and entrepreneurship “.

He also remarked that “women who worked in domestic tasks also massively lost their jobs.”

“The ridiculous barriers such as double compensation, which did not stop the increase of 2 million new unemployed and which prevent the reactivation of work. Multiple legal and operational barriers that prevent the creation of jobs,” he wrote in the fifth point.

Finally, he contemplated “the permanent tax increase, which prevent the reopening of businesses closed by the pandemic and condemn families to consume savings “.

Not only did she limit herself to presenting the problems, but the former official also he proposed solutions “to get out of this mess.”

Among them, he highlighted: “facilitating hiring, betting on work and no more plans and more transfers “,”put someone with a transforming head in Education, that conceives the educational revolution, that is encouraged to discuss the conservative and retrograde thought of some of the teaching unions, such as Sarmiento, to confront the education establishment to innovate “and be encouraged to”get social movements out of the way, that they only take people out onto the streets and have not managed to build a model that gives citizens a dignified way out of poverty; they only know how to ask the State; they have not achieved a single cultural transformation at their bases. ”

Finally, he attacked: “President, rethink your priorities. Dedicate 10 hours a day to the judicial problems of your Vice. How much do you dedicate to poverty, unemployment, to understanding Argentina’s obstacles? For not breaking the failed schemes; he repeats everything that failed. Don’t have the courage to change?“.

