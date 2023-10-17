Presented as a closing, it was actually a release. Patricia Bullrich, candidate for the presidency of Argentina for the traditional right, held this Monday what was her most solid rally since her candidacy lost its way three weeks ago, when she was left stunned by the defeat of her alliance, Together for Change, in the primary elections. She now has five days to get a campaign adrift back on track. Over the weekend, she announced that if she wins she will name her internal party rival, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, chief of staff of an eventual government. It was the show of unity that her voters expected. On Sunday we will know if the gesture did not come too late.

To say goodbye to the city of Buenos Aires, Bullrich chose a friendly territory, a rich neighborhood, Belgrano, where he knows he has won at the polls since 2007. From a stage mounted on the ravines, surrounded by flowering jacarandas and spring weather, he said that will forever end Kirchnerism and its candidate, Sergio Massa; and he asked that they leave the dirty work to her and not to Javier Milei, the ultra who today leads all the polls for the first round on October 22. The promises of the libertarian economist, she launched, “are bad and dangerous.”

Patricia Bullrich speaks during her campaign closing on October 16, 2023. Natacha Pisarenko (AP)

Together for Change is the center-right alliance that brought Mauricio Macri to power in 2015. The opposition to Peronism finally managed to regain power for the first time since 1999 and the expectations were enormous. But things did not go as expected. Macri doubled inflation, up to 50%, and during his penultimate year in office he received a financial bailout of 44 billion dollars from the IMF. In 2019, Kirchnerist Peronism returned and Macrism lost its star. The economic debacle of the current Government gave him hope again, so much so that his presidential candidates multiplied, all convinced that the return to the Casa Rosada would be just an administrative procedure. But Milei intervened. With an incendiary speech armed with a chainsaw, the economist seduced millions of Argentines by promising the extermination of the political caste, the closure of ministries, dollarization as a remedy against inflation and even the sale of organs without restrictions.

During the August primaries, almost 10 million people embraced the ideas of the libertarian, who in a few months had appropriated the flag of “change” that eight years ago led Macri to victory. Macrismo saw how power slipped from his hands, until he finished third in the polls, below Milei and Massa. Bullrich stressed this Monday that the real change is her and not Milei, who was close to calling him crazy. And he spoke directly to the majority voters of La Libertad Avanza, young people from all social strata who just want to tear it all up and start over. “I tell young people that they are right to want a change, to be tired of this Argentina; But they have to put that fatigue into destroying 20 years of Kirchnerism and supporting the only force capable of carrying out real change,” he told them.

Bullrich has less than a week left to convince Argentines that the end of Kirchnerism, as he promises, will only be possible under his presidency. Milei, he said, is dangerous because he wants to deregulate the sale of weapons or dollarize the economy. “His ideas about him are bad, not even his team believes them. You cannot dollarize the economy without dollars, do not buy colored mirrors, because to move Argentina forward you have to work with clear ideas,” he said. “Patricia president,” her followers shouted, although there were not as many young people in the audience as she would have liked. “I shed tears listening to it,” says a retiree accompanied by a poodle, a resident of a neighborhood that was once made up of large tiled houses and today lives in the shadow of luxury skyscrapers.

If people were excited it wasn’t because of the polls; but at least they felt that their candidate was returning to the ring. He insisted that only she has a team prepared for management and recalled that Milei, if she wins, will not have the deputies and senators necessary to promote the radical changes that she promises. “We are ready, without lies, without cynicism, without breaking everything. We are a reliable crew, we are not crazy,” she said. She closed her speech with a “yes we can” and took several minutes to get off the stage. It was evident that she enjoyed the mass bath, one of the last she will receive before next Sunday.

