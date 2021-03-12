The president of PRO, Patricia Bullrich, released a video on Thursday in which she is seen at the entrance of the Alto Calafate hotel, by Cristina Kirchner, and in which she included a message on the causes of corruption carried out by the Justice.

“Alto Calafate. EThis is the hotel of the Kirchner couple, their children. Here there is a cause that is in the courts, which implies the corruption that we have all known: a mechanism for using hotels to circulate money from the State, public works and other places, “said Bullrich.

Followed, he appealed for this to “be completed by Justice.” The former Minister of Security made the recording during a visit to El Calafate, in Santa Cruz, to present his book “Guerra Sin Cuartel”.

Patricia Bullrich in El Calafate.

The Alto Calafate hotel is one of the properties listed in the case known as Hotesur, in which alleged money laundering maneuvers allegedly carried out by Cristina Kirchner, her sons Máximo and Florencia, businessman Lázaro Báez, among others, are being investigated.

Bullrich was shown with national deputies, authorities in favor of the PRO, the UCR and Encuentro Ciudadano, such as the national deputy Roxana Reyes, the national deputy Álvaro Lamadrid, the controller of the Pro de Santa Cruz, Silvana Giudici and local references from Juntos por el Cambio.

“We also went to Cristina’s hotel in ‘Alto Calafate’ which, by its magnitude and exuberance, it shows that there was corruption. With this we see that the Vice President does not want to improve justice but rather to escape, “Lamadrid said.

Bullrich led a press conference in which he remarked that “the life of the Patagonians occurs not only in the great works, but everywhere, in the day-to-day, in shops and in tourism.”

And then he completed: “We are working and we will soon hold three events on productive policies and strategic development in Patagonia. We have a self-critical look, we cannot just stay in the great works but we must go to life in turn. of all Patagonians and this is what we are going to be thinking about when we have a next chance to govern, which will be in 2023 ”.

“We are going to reach the Patagonians with very concrete proposals for production, development, such as reconversion of fruit, land use, energy, mining, tourism, and efficient use of ports. Because We have many things to do and many things to present, and we plan to carry them forward, bringing a very solid proposal for all of our Patagonia ”, he added.

