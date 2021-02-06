The president of PRO, Patricia Bullrich, considered that “it is not good that in the same electoral year the rules of the game are changed”, referring to a possible change in the date of the Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory Primary elections (PASO).

The former Minister of Security presented her book “War without quarter “ in the Cordovan city of Villa Carlos Paz and, when talking to the local media, he said that in the National Congress there is a project to suspend the PASO, but that it does not know of initiatives to repeal them or modify the date by the national government.

“First we want to know what the national government wants to do, because we would be prejudging about something that we do not know, “he said.

However, he opined that “in principle it seems to us that it is not good for the rules of the game to be changed in the same electoral year, because the electoral process, from the legal perspective, has already begun.”

Regarding her possible candidacy for national legislator and that of former president Mauricio Macri, the national head of the PRO stated that the former president “already said that he does not want to be a candidate. It seems to him that having been president, being a candidate for deputy is not something that feels like his role, like his place, “he added.

Bullrich pointed out that in his case it is not a matter of debate for now within the coalition: “It is not a decision only mine, but everyone. From what Together for Change decides ”.

Regarding the self-critical document issued by some referents of Together for Change, among them Mario Negri, Jesús Rodríguez, Luis Naidenoff and Ernesto Sanz, called “Manifesto for democratic hope”, Bullrich affirmed that he had not read it yet, but added: ” It is good that the criticisms that are made help us to improve ourselves as a coalition ”.

The book’s presentation was attended by the former Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Santos; national legislators Mario Negri, Héctor Baldassi, Brenda Austin and Laura Rodríguez Machado.

The former official will continue with the agenda of activities this Saturday in Villa Carlos Paz, with the signing of her book, as well as political meetings with leaders and activists of the local space of Together for Change.

