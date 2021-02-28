Patricia Bullrich took stock of Saturday’s mobilization against the VIP vaccination program and questioned Alberto Fernández, who repudiated the display in front of the Casa Rosada of mortuary bags bearing the names of political leaders.

“First that the President expel all the officials who were those who caused this vip vaccination,” said the president of the PRO in dialogue with radio Miter. And I add: “He had no outrage about the vip vaccination and he has indignation for something that I did not like “.

And he asked him to have the “moral authority” to “apologize to all of society” when he makes his opening speech of the ordinary sessions before the National Congress.

Controversial representation. Photo Juano Tesone

“Go against those who violated this rule, not only that of the former Minister of Health, would give the President the authority to criticize the action“He said in reference to the controversial protest with black bags in front of the Government House.

After the protest on Saturday, the head of state published a tweet in which he described the episode of the black bags with the names of officials as “regrettable action”. He affirmed that it is a “repudiable act” and pointed out that this “only shows how many opponents conceive the Republic.”

Opposition march to Plaza Mayo for Vip vaccination and corruption. Photo Juano Tesone.

On Thursday, the former Minister of Security joined the call for # 27F for the VIP vaccination, which began to take place from social networks, and referred to the “outrage caused by the K oligarchy to appropriate the vaccine.”

This Sunday, he pointed out that the citizens who mobilized against the scandal, which caused the resignation of Ginés González García, came out before “indignation”, “injustice” and “anguish” the fact that “the Kirchnerist oligarchy is vaccinated by choosing their relatives, themselves, university students “outside of a priority schedule.