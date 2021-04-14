Former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich came out to respond harshly to Interior Minister Eduardo De Pedro, who argued that former President Mauricio Macri became a “dangerous character” for Argentina.

The head of the PRO defended the former president and accused the national official of being part “of the generation of escraches, of censorship, of hatred of those who think differently“.

He did so through Twitter, where he also questioned his defense of the controversial governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán.

The minister and leader of La Cámpora assured in TN that the opposition is “obsessed” with Insfrán and that the province has “the best health index, the lowest level of mortality in the first wave.”

“From Pedro I gave back the money, the vaccines and the dignity”, said the former Minister of Security.

From Pedro, you are from the generation of escraches, of censorship, of hatred of those who think differently, of those who admire Insfran, those who justified the corruption and you say that Mauricio Macri is dangerous.

“I speak with all the political leaders, and what happened in the four years of Macri, almost with a mafia methodology, it never happened: that they persecute their officials, that they persecute the opposition, that they extort journalists, that they appoint two judges without respecting the constitutional process … “, accused Pedro.

According to the official, this alleged “judicial scaffolding”, which was used by the intelligence services, was also used to persecute those who made up Cambiemos, such as Emilio Monzó, Diego Santilli, and the head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“You say that Mauricio Macri is dangerous”Bullrich was outraged after the television report to Minister De Pedro. And he also criticized him for having justified Kirchnerist corruption.

“Macri became a dangerous character,” he says. @wadodecorrido Dangerous are you minister. When they have vaccines they give them to their own and when they do not have them they blame others. Be a little embarrassed and respect so many people who are on edge. – WW (@WolffWaldo) April 14, 2021

The former official was not the only one who came out in defense of Macri. The national deputy Pablo Torello, tweeted that “Dangerous is the government filing” to Alberto Fernández how they do with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and you “those of the Cámpora.

“It is dangerous to play with the health of the elderly by vaccinating children, friends and relatives who are ahead of the line,” the legislator tweeted.

For his part, Waldo Wolff also responded in the same tone “Dangerous are you minister. When they have vaccines they are given to their own and when they do not have them they blame others, “retructed the national deputy in reference to the VIP vaccination scandal.

“Have a little shame and respect so many people who are on the edge,” said the opposition leader.

The issue of vaccines was also another of the counterpoints between the ruling party and the opposition, which even included a request for a report from the deputies of Together for Change on the effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine.

Once again, at the forefront of that claim was Bullrich, who through his active Twitter account asked the Casa Rosada for explanations regarding “why didn’t they buy the vaccine from Pfizer, but 4 million from China, which immunizes half “.

The message came after the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of China, Gao Fu, assured that the Sinovac (which is not applied in Argentina) produced by his country has “low efficacy” (56.5 %, after the second application). Although he later clarified that his statements were misinterpreted.

JPE