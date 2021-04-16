Patricia Bullrich, president of PRO, was one of the opposition leaders that on Wednesday night he demonstrated in front of the Olivos farm after Alberto Fernández’s national network.

It was a while after the president announce greater restrictions to circulation (from 20 to 6 in the morning) and the suspension for 15 days of face-to-face classes to stop the second wave of coronavirus that alarms the whole country. This Thursday it was reported that the occupation of intensive care beds it continues to rise in the AMBA and stands at 72.5%.

A day after Fernández’s message, Bullrich recounted how it was the moment when he decided to go to the presidential residence in the middle of casseroles that sounded at some points in the Buenos aires city.

Cacerolazo in front of the presidential fifth of Olivos, this Thursday. Photo German García Adrasti.

“I was at home and I felt a very strong anguish. With the imperative tone (of Alberto Fernández), authoritarian, the lack of empathy with society. When I heard it I was seized by a mixture of indignation with anguish. I started to feel the pans around my house. I grabbed my husband and said: ‘I have to be there‘. I felt the urge to go, I grabbed the car and left, “said Bullrich in dialogue with journalist Alfredo Leuco in LN + –

Earlier, in a press conference, Governor Axel Kicillof had directly alluded to Bullrich’s presence in Olivos and accused her of going to “insult out loud” to the president.

“Yesterday the president of your party (Patricia Bullrich) was in front of the villa in Olivos insulting the president loudly. Is that dialogue like that?? Sometimes I wonder if it would not be better for Macri to come and discuss with us. We thought that Larreta was different but in the end he is equal to Bullrich and Macri. Let Macri come to discuss what measure is better to take. It is more genuine, sincere and easier. Because one is soft, the other is hard and they all go to the same side, “said Kicillof.

The president spoke Wednesday night through a recorded message from Olivos. Photo: Presidency.

The truth is that for the holder of the PRO, Alberto Fernández “is not up to his position.” And he added, comparing the situation with the political phenomenon of the “indignant” in Spain: “He has to understand it and not give the speeches he is giving because it generates anger and indignation. Here the indignant are doing.”

Was beyond: “The president has no authority. Your word is undervalued. He is a transparent president: you pass it and you do not know what is there. What he has done is a gesture of false authority. Of authoritarianism. The president generated the greatest uncertainty that a society can have, which prohibits him from working and studying. “

The main criticism of the former Security Minister went on the one hand for the suspension of face-to-face classes and, on the other, for the intervention of federal forces to enforce the DNU.

“The president cannot legislate on education in the City. The City is autonomous, I know its Constitution by heart and has full decision on education. I consider that the autonomy of the City is above a DNU “, Bullrich opined.

He also said that “there is also a violation of autonomy” by “sending federal forces without a written agreement signed by the parties unless it declares Site status“.

He wondered: “Are you going to declare a state of siege? Are you going to bring together the congress and ask for a state of siege? Let’s finish with the DNU“.

This Thursday the Ministry of Health confirmed 24,999 new cases of coronavirus in Argentina. At the same time, another 383 deaths were reported, the highest number for a day since the beginning of November.

.In the last 24 hours, the provinces charged the national system with 70,299 tests, with a very high rate of positivity: 35.5%. It is more than triple the 10% that the WHO established as a measure of an adequate screening strategy.

Bullrich concluded in this regard: In 15 days, with the schools closed, we will have the same or more cases than we have now. There, what explanation are they going to give? That they lost a year and 15 more days of classes “.

DS