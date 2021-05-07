In a virtual chat with former Uruguayan President Julio María Sanguinetti, Patricia Bullrich launched strong questions at the Government for its methods since the pandemic broke out. “There was total and absolute exaggeration of the exceptionality“Said the head of the PRO, who criticized the government’s decisions on the economy and education, and the lack of vaccines.

“The effects of populism in managing the pandemic have shown around the world that curtailment of citizens’ freedoms weakens democracies“, said Bullrich.” From the beginning we have warned about the devastating consequences that the extensive quarantines generate on employment, commerce, education and institutional quality in Argentina, “insisted the former Minister of Security.

In the beginning, Sanguinetti outlined the scenario in Uruguay and the decisions of Luis Lacalle Pou. “A response was generated with the concept of responsible freedom. We have had a strong economic impact, a social impact and a challenge for the social and health systems. We are in a difficult moment but if we look in perspective with a little less suffering compared to the international situation, “said the former president in the” River Plate Dialogue in times of crisis, “moderated by former deputy Cornelia Schmidt Liermann.

“For Argentina it was a total year lost in education. We had many problems, provinces that prevented entry, excesses with cases of dead people, relatives who could not get to see internees due to other diseases. That debate led to a huge social mobilization for freedom, work, education and respect for the rule of law “, continued Bullrich, and raised a debate based on the decisions of the Government:” This opens a discussion on whether our model of power is Republican or more autocratic, from top to bottom, of imposition, where the exception is the rule ”.

Patricia Bullrich, in a virtual meeting with former Uruguayan president Julio María Sanguinetti.

The PRO head also referred to the deepening of the economic crisis. “The Government stated that the only thing that mattered to them was health. The economy fell twice the Latin American average, 10 points against 5. One walks through the center of Buenos Aires and looks like a ghost city. Also Rosario or Córdoba ”, he pointed out. He also questioned the lack of vaccines: “Without any explanation we did not agree to the Pfizer vaccines and we arrived in December with very few vaccines. And until the middle of this month we will not have any more vaccines ”.

“I usually say that we are countries in reverse, we should have a more fraternal marriage. Uruguay has a stronger institutional framework and our society is quieter than Argentina. Now that authoritarian temptation emerges and the debate is very important ”, assured Sanguinetti. “We want to be much more democratic without losing this strength that we Argentines have ”, returned Bullrich.

In the end both expressed their considerations on the discussions around Mercosur. “It was a great strategic idea, reality later showed us that it was much more greedy. The Kirchner governments were very aggressive towards us. And now there is the arm wrestling that generated an episode of personal rispidity among the presidents “, started Sanguinetti, and added:” The idea of ​​entry was not to lock ourselves up, but to unite to compete more effectively. And that is what is up for debate. Falling back in a global world is suicidal”.

Bullrich spoke along the same lines. “It is important that our countries move forward. We all have small internal economies. We need to have the ability to trade, to export, to go out and generate other opportunities. We can’t have a corset to do nothing that it does not lead us to make Mercosur a tool in which we all win, “said the head of the PRO.

