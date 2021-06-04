In the midst of the comings and goings of the negotiation with Pfizer, Patricia Bullrich and a group of opposition deputies and senators denounced irregularities in the vaccination plan implemented by the national government, through a report to the United Nations High Commissioner United for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on

“The facts and detailed information show that the plan does not comply with the standards for the protection of human rights established by Resolution 1/2021 of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in the framework of COVID19, in particular with the early transparency, participation, accountability, equality and non-discrimination“, they explain in a statement.

The report takes as a starting point the standards established by the IACHR for the management of public policies for the acquisition, distribution and application of vaccines and is divided into two axes.

“The first axis describes the distribution process of the vaccines within the national vaccination system, the logistics and transport operations of vaccines and the irregular immunization devices, “detailed the opposition leaders.

They also highlighted “the VIP vaccinations, the selection parameters for the vaccination of strategic personnel prioritizing them before health personnel, teachers or essential personnel “and added” the disappearance of vaccines, the loss of batches and the distribution in partisan premises ”that they consider“ do not comply with the humanitarian and universal vaccination criteria ”.

The second axis describes “the vaccine acquisition mechanisms by the national government and its lack of transparency ”.

According to the complaint presented by the leaders of Together for Change, they point out that the national government “guided the vaccine acquisition plan with a view to arbitrarily and illegally favor the participation of businessmen associated with power ”.

The report assures that the plan carried out by the government of Alberto Fernández led “to prevention program failure transmission of the disease, with the consequent increase in the number of cases and fatalities, and the decision to maintain restriction regimes of rights and compulsory isolation of the population that generate much greater damage to health, access to education and the destruction of the economy ”.

The negotiations and contracts carried out by the national government – concludes the report headed by Bullrich – fail to comply with the minimum guidelines established by the IACHR, “in particular transparency, access to information and the establishment of monitoring and control procedures, as has happened. in the AstraZeneca-mAbxience contracting cases of Hugo Sigman; Sputnik V and Laboratorios Richmond by Marcelo Figueiras; Sinopharm and Sinergium Biotech by Hugo Sigman and the request for minimum doses to the Covax fund or the suspension of negotiations for the purchase of other internationally recognized vaccines ”.

“A privileged situation was generated”

When presenting the report to the UN, the president of PRO stated that “the distribution of the vaccines did not respect the principles of equality and non-discrimination ” and he questioned that “a situation of privilege was generated with those who are part of the ruling party, at the same time the information was null, without transparency and access of the population to it.”

In addition, he argued that “it generates huge uncertainty the lack of certainty regarding the time of vaccination, the reasons why only some vaccines were purchased and a doubt was generated in the face of the government’s lack of explanation regarding why accessible vaccines were not purchased where Argentina had participated in its processes test”.

And he concluded: “All of this leads us to launch this early warning. We Argentines deserve answers and transparency and we have not had it ”.

Oscar Aguad, Eduardo Amadeo, Federico Angelini, Florencia Arietto, Paula Bertol, Julián Curi, Juan Curutchet, Álvaro De Lamadrid, Jimena De La Torre, Omar Demarchi, Jorge Enriquez, Silvana Giudici, Martín Grande, Fernando Iglesias, Ingrid Jetter, Luciano Laspina , José Nuñez, Gerardo Milman, Luis Petri, Laura Rodriguez Machado, Adriana Ruarte, Julio Sahad, Héctor Stefani, Pablo Torello, Ignacio Torres, Patricia Vásquez, Pablo Walter and Waldo Wolff are the deputies and senators who accompanied Bullrich in his complaint.

