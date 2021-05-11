After telling that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus in Miami, United States, the former president Mauricio Macri received criticism from their own and others, but the holder of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, He stated that the former president “did not use a vaccine from the Argentines, he did not sneak into the queue.”

“He did not use a vaccine from the Argentines, he did not sneak into the queue, it did not take the vaccine to those over 80 years of age. He made a trip and had the opportunity to get vaccinated, but without getting the vaccine from any Argentine, “stressed Bullrich.

In statements to the news channel TN, the head of the PRO shot: “He went to an invited Congress with presidents and former presidents and there he was vaccinated. He did not get the vaccine from any Argentine, that is the important thing. He did not do a VIP vaccination. Used a trip to get vaccinated“.

“That vaccine that Macri did not use will be able to be used by someone here in Argentina. The ruling party has to have vaccines so that they are not going to be vaccinated abroad“said the former Minister of Security of the Government of Cambiemos.

The criticisms of Macri, beyond his trip to Miami, were also because in February he had stated that he was not going to be vaccinated “until the last of the Argentine at risk and essential workers has received it.”

Along these lines, Bullrich questioned the national government: “Doesn’t the President (Alberto Fernández) know that more than 20 thousand Argentines have already been vaccinated abroad because here in Argentina the vaccines that had to arrive did not arrive? “.

Photo: Federico Lopez Claro

In addition, the member of Together for Change referred to the negotiations with Pfizer and considered that the national Executive has to explain “why vaccines Pfizer They were not bought having had the opportunity to buy at a good price and being the first to buy that vaccine. “

“Does Alberto Fernández know that the AstraZeneca (vaccine) has not yet arrived? And that we have only one dose from Sputnik and we still do not know if we are going to have the second?” He added.

In this context, Bullrich affirmed that “in this reality that Argentina has, there are many Argentines who have been vaccinated outside the country“, and sentenced:” Unfortunately many have not been vaccinated, and many have died. “

“What the government has to do, instead of thinking about whether Mauricio Macri took advantage of it and got vaccinated by going to Miami, is to buy vaccines. He must also finish understanding that with his lockdown policy the only thing he did was weaken the economy, weaken health, and today we are the third country with the most deaths“, he stressed.

Official project to manage the pandemic

The head of the PRO warned that from their political space they are not going to “give this Government the possibility of handling something that for a year and two months it could not handle,” in reference to the bill that President Alberto Fernández sent this Monday to the National Congress in search of shielding the next measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The management that this government has made of the pandemic generates so much uncertainty, it is so bad, what are we going to do? Are we going to vote on a law so that the President says ‘this does not open and this does not have classes’?” Bullrich.

Along these lines, he questioned that “this pandemic management model, which is very bad, is what they now want to make into law,” and declared: “They want us all to stay tied to a way of conducting the pandemic that has been a failure, coupled with the vaccines and the VIP vaccination. “

“What the President wants is to make the same wrong decisions again through a law where he has the power to say ‘you will close, you will not,'” he concluded.

