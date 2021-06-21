After the mediation between President Alberto Fernández and the head of PRO, Patricia Bullrich, was left without an agreement between the parties, and now the president will sue her for defamations in civil justice, the opposition leader said that it is “nonsense“.

“It seems to me a total and absolute nonsense what the President does, because when one is in public office one has to be able to accept the looks of others, the criticisms of others, “he said in statements to the channel TN.

Said mediation was scheduled to avoid the announced civil suit for damages after Bullrich’s statements about alleged corruption in the failed negotiations with the Pfizer laboratory for the purchase of vaccines.

Bullrich said that “the one who has to give explanations is always the authority.” “They accused me of much more serious things, having made a person disappear. I never made a trial, because I think my responsibility was to get to the truth, “he shot, in obvious reference to the case of Santiago Maldonado.

He assured that in the case of Pfizer “we are reaching the truth that vaccines are not because they didn’t want them to be. “

“That truth cannot be sustained in public debate. So, they go to mediation. to keep it confidential, that nothing is known. So that everyone else is silent, “analyzed the former Minister of Security of the government of Mauricio Macri.

Patricia Bullrich, Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in a file photo in Palermo. Photo Federico López.

“To me they are not going to close me down because I think it is very important that the Government always give an account of its actions, “he concluded.

“This is not the right time for a fight.”

Regarding the fights and interns in Together for Change, Bullrich said that the friction for charges must be finished.

“This debate over the inmates has to end. We cannot be arguing over charges. We have to open up the social hope that there is a political force capable of to govern Argentina in another way, with democracy, a republic, freedom, production and work, “he declared, while he said that”we can not enter this’carguismo‘“

She assured that as president of the PRO call a meeting with all members, mainly in the capital and province of Buenos Aires, “to reach an agreement and be the exemplar of what politics has to be.”

“I consider that today, our speech It is to society, it is not to uss. You cannot play the semifinal before the quarterfinals, “he analyzed.

In reference to Elisa Carrió’s complaint because the opposition’s internal opposition is not being resolved in the best way, he said that “she’s right to be angry”.

“I think not an opportune time for a fight, to appear as if we care about the position and not the society “, estimated Bullrich.

He also analyzed that “the important thing is to understand what place in history we want to play.” “Some of us who form Together for Change will arrive, in two years and if we continue along this path of representation of society, to the Rivadavia chair. But this is not the time to discuss it,” he said.

Bullrich also assured that the internal one is a good tool, but it is not now, at a time of deep anguish in society. “We cannot add to it the anguish that we are not capable of reaching an agreement between leaders, that we are all in the same umbrella and we all have the same ideas, “he concluded.

DS