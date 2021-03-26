Patricia Bullrich is determined to speed up the political times in the Province, conditions María Eugenia Vidal, and even risks innovating in a PASO extended to the entire opposition as a method of selecting candidates for the 2021 legislative elections.

All with the excuse of his book “War without quarter.” An allegory of the confrontational position that he exposes against the ruling Kirchnerism and that he would demand from his allies of Together for Change. Among them, to former governor Vidal: “It is a very important piece and she has to make a decision, but a party does not wait for someone’s decision, but rather a party advances,” according to the explanation of the PRO president.

Last Monday, the former governor made a public reappearance in Córdoba. He was with party activists and businessmen. There he kept the same silence on the eventual candidacy in Buenos Aires or the Autonomous City. Still from the likely competitive abstinence in October. For Bullrich, there is another dispensation from Vidal that would no longer be too tolerable in the space he is trying to lead. His silence and low visibility when accompanying the criticism of the Alberto Fernández-Cristina Kirchner administration.

“I do not want to hurt any susceptibility (in reference to” Mariu “), the former Minister of Security took shelter during her visit to the provincial capital.” We have to define strategies and policies as we do every day, “explained the Former Mauricio Macri official, he did so after detailing each of the questions to the government, the release of prisoners in 2020 and the deficits in the vaccination plan, as examples.

Bullrich tries to form a leading role on a national scale. Even with a subsequent strategy of establishing himself as president in 2023. Although premature, this orientation enters the field of dispute with the head of the Autonomous City, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The other expectant. Vidal complies with that expectation of the head of CABA. It is settled on the payroll of the City of Buenos Aires. There, Bullrich began to mark the minute hand to Larreta. And in Province it also winds the clock.

On the provincial map, the PRO mayors, and in a subsidiary way the radicalism, represent the support of any aspiration. Book in hand, Bullrich has already been with Jorge Macri (Vicente) López, last night with Julio Garro (La Plata) and he has an agenda with Diego Valenzuela (Tres de Febrero). The communal chiefs make up the “Dorrego Group” with five other mayors. At the time they warned that they were opposed to “landings” of the party porteñidad to the 2023 Governor’s Office. Diego Santilli and Cristian Ritondo relativized. Both are on the probable grid. Larreta and Vidal stimulate their aspirations. At some point they collide with Jorge Macri himself, who has the same objective. And his cousin, Mauricio, recently relaunched to political prominence, what does he propose? Bullrich is as close to him as Larreta. Although the dynamics of both already acquire a certain autonomy.

Proof. The former minister is already taking over as decision-maker in terms of ideas. He says: “We have achieved something unprecedented in Argentine democratic history, which is to keep the Together for Change coalition together. The coalition is growing. In other words, having a growth crisis and having problems because there are more of us, we are not concerned ”.

“There are sectors of Peronism that are uniting, neighborhood groups, many people who want to be part of Together for Change. How is that resolved? ”, He contributes and here comes the novelty. “With internal elections, with PASO, how radicalism did it last weekend, as the PRO does in many provinces where today it has internal elections for candidates for the party’s presidency and, later, for the candidacies.”

The current legislation on primaries would enable a compulsa of this nature. Bullrich would not be a lonely voice. There is some Peronist representation that would agree on those terms.

It would represent a preponderant electoral mobilization in the main district of the country. What happened inside the UCR in Córdoba, Buenos Aires and CABA opened the way for these latent expectations, according to Bullrich. Now it would be a matter of expanding the network to select candidates, those close to the interested party insist.

“We are growing, we are achieving that many people who perhaps did not vote for us, are reconciling with us. Today in Argentina there is a bi-coalitionist system. One may think that Peronism has been in power for 35 years and one wonders why, if it did things wrong, would it come back? Well, it’s because he takes off one skin and puts on another ”.

Bullrich knows the cloth: he has the aristocratic genetic development of the Bullrich Luro Pueyrredón, as well as the early incorporated political crust of the seventies Peronism and even with positions in the civil service in the democratic years. This sedimentation has always allowed him to consider that “vacant space is occupied”.

In that walk.

“We target everyone who feels part (summons). I think there are many Peronists who voted for the Frente de Todos because they had the image that they were going to change, that it was not so Kirchnerism, that there was a more reasonable Peronism. Today they are realizing that they brought back the most extreme Peronism, more Taliban, and that Alberto Fernández is not what he said he was going to be, ”was the reflection on his tour of La Plata.

“There are many Peronist voters who perhaps at another time voted for (Sergio) Massa, (Roberto) Lavagna, who are not necessarily Peronists, some who voted for (José Luis) Espert,” he said at the opposition integration meeting.