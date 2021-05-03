Patricia Bullrich attacked this Sunday night against the Minister of National Education, Nicolás Trotta: “The president (Alberto Fernández) lost authority; the Minister of Education can’t talk anymore, ¿why does he stay, for the money that a minister earns? “.

The president of the PRO alluded to when Trotta was disallowed after the president decreed – within the framework of the first DNU – the suspension of face-to-face classes despite the minister’s public position.

That episode led to an alleged resignation of the minister that was finally dismissed and that the official described as “a moment of anxiety.”

On the other hand, Trotta this Sunday supported the renewed school virtuality in the last DNU -announced on Friday by Fernández- and harshly questioned Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for not complying with the decree or a federal ruling.

Bullrich continued, precisely about Larreta’s decision – in the face of the saturation of health systems – to adopt a “bimodality” in Buenos Aires secondary schooling and face-to-face at initial levels.

“I spoke yesterday (Saturday) with the minister (from Buenos Aires Education, Soledad) Acuña. Can I have a slight difference regarding that I would have continued with high school, “said Bullrich

But he also cleared up rumors: “I’m not in a fight with Larreta. The head of government was at the helm. He has fought that battle and at this moment he thought that maybe he could have a dialogue. “

For the former Minister of Security, the national government closes schooling “in all the places where Together for Change governs”: “It is the revenge on children living in places governed “by the opposition, he interpreted.

In that sense, he gave an example of districts governed by JxC such as Mar del Plata or the province of Mendoza, where this Sunday they reaffirmed the decision not to abide by the presidential decree that restricts face-to-face classes.

“Horizon of Disaster”

“The situation is desperate, it generates phenomena of violence and crime,” said the PRO leader, when in the signal LN + They made him watch a video.

It was about the desperate interpellation of a woman in a Buenos Aires police station in La Matanza, where she complained about the lack of operation of the police in response to her complaint.

Bullrich concluded with a reckless scenario of the future in the face of the pandemic and the shortage of vaccines: “What is coming is a horizon of disaster “.

His statements seemed to be a response to Governor Axel Kicillof, who had declared minutes before that the opposition criticized “without lifting his head from the tupperware” from where he tweets.

DS