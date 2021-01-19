In line with the top leaders of the opposition, the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, demanded the return to face-to-face classes throughout the country and pointed to the teaching unions for the “obstacles” they put up for the return.

In dialogue with From the Llano (All News), the former Minister of Security assured that “Argentina cannot lose two years of education” and was emphatic when talking about the unions.

“Argentine society needs to end these obstructionist unions once and for all. We cannot continue to coexist. Let us declare education an essential service, as established in the bill that the senators have just presented. And teacher who does not go, will have to be replaced. Let’s be drastic because Argentina cannot lose two years of education, “he remarked.

In this sense, Bullrich asked to unlink vaccination from return to classrooms, pointing out that the “doctors and policemen” have worked without immunization.

“We cannot say that until the teachers are vaccinated there will be no classes. The police, the doctors and the bus drivers worked without vaccination. Are the only teachers who have to work with vaccines? How many of them must be saying today ‘I want to work because I want the boys to learn?’ “He continued.

With a tone of indignation, the minister advocated strengthening education and gave the province of Santa Cruz as a negative example: “Yesterday there was a terrifying news: that the Santa Cruz students had two years and three months of classes and were received, when one has You have to be five for that. That is, it’s two to one. Half the time a student has to have because the teachers from Santa Cruz didn’t want to teach, “he concluded.

Alejandra Bonato, union secretary of Ctera.

His statements come after the refusal of some unions that do not see the return to schools prudent amid the outbreak of infections, as noted by the general secretary of the Confederation of Education Workers (Ctera), Alejandra Bonato.

“We have always had limited space in schools and 30 kids in simultaneous education, with these contagious conditions, it is unthinkable. (…) At this moment in the city of Buenos Aires we have 1,348 infections and eight deaths, the same figure for the month of July 2020, where not only were schools closed, but everything was closed, “he had declared in TN.

The union leader argued the lack of infrastructure to deal with this situation: “It seems to me that the buildings must be adapted to the epidemiological situation. We have come to hear the proposal and there has been no proposal. There were several possibilities, one is half in person and half virtual. What we are asking for is the minimum and to be serious in the context of this pandemic as humanity has never experienced. “

JPE