Patricia Bullrich returned this Saturday to apologize and admitted that they were totally “unlucky” his sayings on the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands to refer to the arguments of the national government to refuse to negotiate the purchase of vaccines with the Pfizer laboratory.

From the table The Night of Mirtha, the owner of the PRO insisted that she only wanted to do a “irony” due to the difficulties that Argentina faces in accessing vaccines against the coronavirus.

“It was unfortunate, it went wrong for me. What I wanted to do was to make an irony of the things they did. They said anything like buying the Pfizer vaccine was that they took the Continental Ice, that the Falklands took, but it went wrong the irony, “confessed the former Minister of Security.

Bullrich even confided that he asked the Cordovan deputy Luis Judge to give him “irony classes” because “it didn’t work out for me.”

In the midst of the controversy generated by the coronavirus vaccination campaign, Bullrich accused the ruling party of “inventing things because they did not achieve the objective of putting someone from Argentina other than Pfizer,” one of the laboratories that makes the vaccine against COVID- 19.

Bullrich was left in the middle of the controversy when in a television interview he raised his criticism of the government’s negotiations with the laboratory and, in passing, suggested that, in exchange for the vaccines, he “could have been given the Falkland Islands.”

His controversial statement went viral instantly and generated such discomfort that the opposition leader had to rectify herself in her networks and go out to apologize.

Bullrich’s statements came at a time when the Executive Branch resumed the negotiation with Pfizer to access the coronavirus vaccine, which that pharmaceutical company developed together with BioNtech.

“It is not that I wanted to say it, but to put it in the mouths of the officials who said that they asked us for the continental ice, Patagonia, the seabed, whatever they said,” he justified himself at the time. And he again asked for forgiveness in case his sayings offended someone.

The truth is that that statement brought some questions to the former Minister of Mauricio Macri. The lawyer Valeria Carreras filed a complaint against Bullrich “for having incurred the offense against a national symbol.”

In the presentation, she highlighted the seriousness of her sayings for being “the head of the most important political party in the opposition and for leading the coalition that represents Together for Change, each of her words being even more serious then.”

The Federation of War Veterans of the Argentine Republic “April 2” expressed its “absolute repudiation” of Bullrich’s sayings “for the sarcasm and slight smile with which he manifested it.”

GRB