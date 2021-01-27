The president of PRO, Patricia Bullrich, referred on Tuesday to Mauricio Macri’s decision not to be a candidate in the 2021 elections and said that the former president “it can be much more valued from elsewhere”.

The announcement that Macri made in the last hours about his new role at the head of an educational development-oriented foundation came hand in hand with the confirmation that he will not be on the Juntos por el Cambio lists this year.

In this regard, Bullrich declared in TN: “He has already said it. He wants to contribute and the idea of ​​creating a foundation is to clearly demonstrate that he wants to contribute from ideas. He thinks it’s not a place where he has to be (as a candidate) “.

“When you become president, go back to Congress … his word can be much more valued from another place than from a deputy bench. Perhaps, those who go to a deputy bench are the ones who have to hide with the fueros, “said the former Minister of Security.

For Bullrich, the main task of Juntos por el Cambio “is to represent Argentina’s social consciousness of prosperity and progress, so that society feels that Juntos por el Cambio is this Argentina that has social mobility, that wants to grow, that it wants that their professionals grow “.

Asked about the recent statements by Martín Lousteau that caused a stir at Together for Change, the former Macrista official asked that “if we are all focused on generating social representation, let’s not talk about the internal all the time”.

“That is for the politicking. We have to be representing the teachers, the parents, the mothers, so that there is information about the vaccine, what happens in Formosa, let’s deal with the problems that we rebuild as a coalition” , said.

Regarding his candidacy, Bullrich considered that “as president of the PRO I have a previous task, which is to work on the selection that Together for Change has to present throughout the country.”

“If I were thinking about a personal candidacy and not about helping to put together this great team for these elections, I would be putting the chariot ahead of the horses. We have a lot of time, I’m going to do what works best for Together for Change“he added.