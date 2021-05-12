Patricia Bullrich described as “very probable” that she will present herself as a candidate for the City of Buenos Aires in the 2021 legislative elections. Bullrich to the City, María Eugenia Vidal to the Province and fill with many more candidates, “said the president of PRO, in the third person about herself.

“I’m putting on my booties. I’m getting ready to go out to the court“, she responded when asked about her availability before the elections.

Regarding his launch to reach Congress through the Buenos Aires territory, he assured: “I am from the City, it is my natural place. The times I was a candidate it was for the City. It is very probable”.

“The natural thing is for Bullrich to go to the City, Vidal to the Province and fill with many more candidates. We have to build competitive lists in all places, “continued the former Minister of National Security.

Mauricio Macri, María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich and Guillermo Montenegro, in Mar del Plata in 2019. The candidacy season opens.

In any case, he did not rule out that Jorge Macri is the head of the Province of Buenos Aires.

“If not it will be Jorge Macri in the province, it is another possibility. It would be a pity if he has to leave Vicente López’s quartermaster,” said Bullrich.

He also remarked that “is time to play“in opposition and that the aspiration is” to govern again in 2023. “

“It is time to play to put many deputies and senators fight it hard, that we go with all our ideas and courage because we want to govern Argentina again, “he said in A24.

Jorge Macri, another of the strong names of the opposition for the Province of Buenos Aires. Photo Marcelo Carroll

Bullrich spoke of his candidacy the same day that former Macrista minister Rogelio Frigerio confirmed his intentions to compete from Entre Ríos.

Superpowers and the Chávez model

Patricia Bullrich also distributed criticism against Alberto Fernández, in the middle of his tour of Europe and the entry of the superpowers project to manage the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As an opposition, we have to make an effort so that there is balance in national policies and in Congress. They want to put the Chávez model with superpowers: ‘Open’, ‘close’ “, said the former deputy.

“You have to be rigorous and strict. If the Government did not buy vaccines and if it did a quarantine that destroyed the economy and we also had 65 thousand deaths, what are we going to do? Aren’t we going to be strict? “Asked Bullrich.

He also referred to specific policies that he would promote to combat the coronavirus.

“Me I would distribute better chinstraps in the areas of highest concentration. And the fairs … I do not agree with the informal economy, but at a time like this the fairs are working. Put a thermometer at the entrance to the fairMake a little path, “said the former legislator.

Finally, he compared the emergencies in Argentina with the social outbreak that Colombia is going through.

“I don’t think we are close to a rebellion like in Colombia. Yes we are. close to an institutional rebellion, in Congress, Justice is working, there will be elections, “he commented.

And he remarked: “We Argentines have to solve all problems in an institutional way.”

