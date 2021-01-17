The leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, and the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, met this Saturday to work on a common agenda and talk about the future of Together for Change “in defense of the Republic.”

The meeting between the two opposition leaders lasted two hours at Carrió’s house in Exaltación de la Cruz and was “very productive”, as pointed out from their surroundings.

“We ratify the values ​​that unite us in the Republic, to build a country in which work and prosperity are the goals. And for JXC to raise them high. We will work together for a country in freedom,” wrote the former minister Security in your Twitter account.

I met as Pdta of the PRO with the leader of the Civic Coalition. We ratify the values ​​that unite us in the Republic, to build a country in which work and prosperity are the goals, and for JXC to raise them high. We will work together for a country in freedom pic.twitter.com/EEKmG7Tg0a – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) January 17, 2021

The sources added that both “met to defend the values ​​of the Republic, the culture of effort, the construction of a great middle-class country, the defense of Education, the defense of prosperity and work so that these values be the values ​​that take precedence in the framework of Together for Change, that represent the majority of our population and work so that Argentina moves in that direction. “

Far from the limelight in recent times, Carrió had announced at the end of December that she will be a candidate in the legislative elections in the province of Buenos Aires and did not rule out her candidacy for the governorship of the district in 2023.

His nomination caused surprise after Carrió resigned from his seat in the lower house in early 2020 through a letter addressed to the president of the Lower House, Sergio Massa, where he expressed his “irrevocable decision” to leave his position as of March 1 of that year.

His “fight” with former President Mauricio Macri, of whom Carrió was a partner during his government, also caused a stir last year.

The founder of the CC not only made public her “estrangement” with Macri but also urged her political partners to support Daniel Rafecas as the new Attorney General of the Nation.