In January 2020, Patricio barreto announced her separation from the theater director Joaquín Vargas, with whom she was married for seven years. The well-known Peruvian actress explained that, after her divorce, she returned to her mother’s house and worked to overcome the breakup.

The protagonist of several comedy films said that she remained under the protection of the woman who gave her life for two years.

“I was divorced before (from the pandemic). It’s more, When the pandemic came, I was in a good place, I was in my mother’s house, the best place in the world. So, I lived those two years together with my mom. I became much more solid with my family and vertebral column, and I began to train, “he told Trome.

“I come from a fairly bodily and circus training, my mother had a circus structure; So, I spent a year training, focusing all my energy on physically working my body to be prepared for whatever comes, and being at my mother’s house, it couldn’t have been a better place, I felt protected, cared for and with family love ” he added.

Patricia Barreto highlights the importance of going to therapy

Likewise, Patricia Barreto explained that she takes psychological therapy to face her divorce and also to deal with the stress of work.

“It is something that I have been working on for a long time, I feel that I am a very resilient person, I have a lot of strength, I have a lot of faith, I believe in God and I have obviously been in psychological therapy, for a couple of weeks, but I am carrying it because of the burden labor, because there we need to balance. I have a spirituality that I work constantly, I focus a lot on my work, I have a wonderful family and psychological therapy, it is a complete combo. I feel that they have to be in the basic family basket: food, work and mental health because, if we really focus our future, on fulfilling ourselves professionally or on expectations that we ourselves do not fulfill, we do not think about the present and our stability, we will not never be happy, “he mentioned.

Patricia Barreto excited because she bought an apartment

Through Instagram, Patricia Barreto told her followers that she bought her first apartment.

“I did it. It was a path full of challenges and it has not been easy, but thanks to God, my savings, my effort and my work, today I bought my first apartment, “wrote the 35-year-old actress on September 19, 2021.