Patricia Barreto is unstoppable. He is the protagonist of the highest grossing films and television productions of recent years. Born artistically in the world of theater, the actress is back on the big screen with Welcome to Paradise, which she directed Ani Alva Helfer. It opens this March 28 in all theaters.

“It's a travel comedy that we filmed in Santo Domingo. It stars Tatiana Calmell del Solar and Andrés Salas, who are an engaged couple. I am Cata, a friend of theirs. A woman who is very clear about her limits. She's a little liberal. “I really liked that character and recording with Star Plus (a Disney subsidiary) was a very high-level pleasure.”

—What stage do you feel at?

—In one of quite a lot of gratitude, well-being. I feel like I am constantly moving and working, which is a very fruitful harvest for me. I look back, I observe and I realize and appreciate everything I am experiencing, but I do not stop that march. That march goes on and on. In a balance It is a consequence of a lot of work, order and intuition. And I look to meet people who are aligned with my energy. It is a pleasant, passionate balance, which drives me much more. I'm very happy.

—You mentioned work, order and intuition. How much sacrifice?

—Always, for everything there is a sacrifice quota. Sometimes saying no and giving up many things in every aspect means that one has to give the possibility to the other tips that come, but also to work a little on frustrations, guilt and all that, right? But I see sacrifice as renunciation, but renunciation for a future goal. Now more than ever, because I am older and I feel safer to know that a no does not condition me at all, a no is part of the yes. Anyway, I don't work for the result, I don't work for that, it doesn't affect me much because I come from a very disciplined background. I come from the theater before the internet transition, where we mopped the theater, we paid floor fees. That theater makes sacrifice part of your discipline, there are no buts, sacrifice does not cost, sacrifice is part of. Now everything is searched on the networks, the results are requested immediately. As I come from a generation of transition, it is difficult for me to know that this has to be known as tomorrow. I see sacrifice as part of personal growth, of training. I don't fight with the sacrifice, not as a pain. More pain would mean not trying, fear paralyzing me.

—And you've said no many times?

—Yes, many times. I have had the possibility, thank God, to choose, to say no, but with a justified no, because it does not add to me, it does not build me, it is not what I wanted to say. There are things that do not connect you, do not commit you and I try, in my two stages, independent and commercial, to connect with what I want to say, with the humor that I want to share, that goes a lot with my coherence. When I see that the limit passes and I feel immersed in banal or very superficial topics, I withdraw. And that suddenly closes off some possibilities for me, but I try to have control. There are so many things where one cannot have control in one's life, that I, at least, in my career, try to have control. It's what I'm looking for. Trying to have the balance, the balance between being a commercial artist and an artist more committed to my personal things.