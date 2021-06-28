Patricia arquette She is a huge actress who has won an Oscar, three Golden Globes, a Bafta, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Emmys, but she is also an activist, champion of equality between men and women who

fight against Hollywood pay inequalities.

Patricia Arquette was born in Chicago on April 8, 1968. Daughter of actor, screenwriter and television producer Lewis Arquette and actress Brenda Denaut, and sister of Rosanna, David, Alexis (died 2016) and Richmond Arquette, all of them actors. He lived the world of entertainment from the cradle learning to move with ease between cameras, spotlights and backstage, debuting in the theater at the age of 9.

At the age of 15, he went to live with his older sister Rosanna, and after his initial insecurity, he began working in show business at the age of 18. It was 1986 and a year later

surprises in ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors’, for some the best film of the series. In 1989, she had her first child, Enzo, the result of her relationship with the musician Paul Rossi. Without pause, keep working on movies like

‘Far North’, under the command of Sam Shepard among others, as well as in some television series. During the first years of the nineties he alternated roles of all kinds, highlighting

‘Strange blood bond’, by Sean Penn, in 1991, and

‘Ethan Frome’, in 1993.

Her acting career takes off strongly thanks to

‘Point blank love’, which had a script by Quentin Tarantino (with whom he ensured that he had a romantic relationship), which is followed by such formidable titles as

‘Ed Wood’ by Tim Burton,

‘Lost Highway’, ‘Beyond Rangoon’ (for which he charged a million dollars),

‘Secret Agent’, ‘The Shadow of the Night’, ‘Hi-Lo Country’, ‘Wildflower’, where she plays a deaf epileptic who earns her several awards,

‘Flirted with disaster’,

‘To the limit’. At the same time, in 1995 she married the actor Nicolas Cage, a marriage that lasted until 2001. At the end of the 90s she was already one of the great actresses of the new Hollywood at the end of the century.

In 1997, her mother died of breast cancer, and Patricia has led many projects that fight against this disease since then. In 2003 she had her second child with another actor, Thomas Jane, whom she married in 2006 and from whom she filed for divorce in January 2009, but on July 9 of the same year, Arquette decided to give her marriage another chance, withdrawing the request for divorce, although he would finally divorce in June 2011. In 2006 he stars

‘Fast Food Nation’ and until 2011 he works on the series

‘Medium’, where he directs some episodes. In 2013 she is one of the interpreters of the series created by Martin Scorsese

‘Boardwalk Empire’.

In 2015 she won the Oscar for best actress for

‘Boyhood, moments of a life’ that he had been filming with director Richard Linkater and a small group of actors, for a week for 12 years, showing the evolution of a family’s life and its physical changes. In her words of gratitude to the Oscar, the actress, protesting, denounces the labor inequality between men and women. After the Oscar, she joined the series ‘CSI: Cyber’, a new franchise in the ‘CSI’ saga, as special agent Avery Ryan.

In 2018 he stars, along with Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano, in the mini series ‘Escape at Dannemora’ directed by Ben Stiller and based on real events. With this role she wins her second Golden Globe, which will not be the last since in 2020 she is again awarded another Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role in the mini series ‘The Act’ also based on real events and that stars alongside Joey King. The actress then comments that she is receiving the most important roles of her career in her middle age since she not only learns with them, but they provoke a reflection in the public.

Patricia Arquette is increasingly involved as an activist: She strongly claims rights such as that of women in the face of inequality compared to men, especially in the labor and social aspects, with the MeToo movement (accusing the homosexual director Oliver Stone of having harassed her) and those of the LGBT collective, of which his sister, the transgender actress, Alexis Arquette, was a part. It takes a stand against the sale of arms and, in addition, continues its campaigns in the fight against breast cancer and collaborates with many NGOs. She herself founded one, GiveLove, specialized in providing those most in need, in a country with as many social inequalities as the United States, the essential instruments to satisfy and guarantee the most basic human needs.

She is 53 years old and has always refused to be a sex symbol. He refused to fix his teeth and lose weight in order to participate in a movie. Today she is not only a flagship actress, a committed woman and an authority in Hollywood.