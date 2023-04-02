Patrice Evra, a former French player for Manchester United, believes that in Paris they are more aware of what happens off the pitch than on the pitch and that is why they still haven’t won a Champions League.
The words of the former left back have sat like a slap in the face in Paris. He has been very forceful with them in a year where they will only be able to win Ligue 1. They were eliminated from the Cup in France, and fell to Bayern in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Here we leave you his best statements at RMC Sports.
“It is a show club where football is not the priority.”
“It’s more difficult to play in Paris than at Manchester United or Real Madrid because of the pressure and the huge expectations, but I have a problem in Paris: we extend the red carpet to everyone. It was Dani Alves (with a past at PSG) at the time who told me: ‘But Pat, we are never going to win the Champions League. You arrive here and see that we are rockstars'”.
“In the stands you don’t see Bernard Lamas, but the Kardashians and company. It’s a celebrity club. Football is not the priority, no. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi loves the club, but communication fails. When I go to see a game in Paris, it’s like going to see a concert. I’m in the VIP room, champagne, petit fours… But guys, where are the legends? When you go to Old Trafford, on the seat is written my name and the name of the legends that have passed through there. There is no Leonardo DiCaprio that comes to watch the game, we are not in Hollywood”.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Patrice #Evra #PSG #football #priority #show #business #club #Kardashians #stands
Leave a Reply