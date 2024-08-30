The former French footballer Patrice Evra has admitted that he regrets having made a video in which he kisses and spanks a raw chicken and which he himself described as “sexual”.

The former footballer, who played for teams such as Marsala, Monza, Nice, Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus, Olympique de Marseille and West Ham United, was characterised throughout his career by his controversies and this particular video had him in controversy.

Evra regrets

Now, the Frenchman has come out to regret that video. “In the chicken video, I just slapped it, I didn’t lick it… Watch the video, I didn’t lick the chicken!”Evra said on Sky Bet’s ‘Stick to Football’ podcast.

The former captain of the French national team recalled that “when I made that video, it was Thanksgiving in the United States, but I don’t care about Thanksgiving, so I was making a joke about it, you know… like when you eat the chicken, you fall in love with it. It was sexual,” he said.

“I regret that video, but at the time I was so crazy… After that, I also made a video for vegans. I was eating flowers and trees, so everyone was happy,” he admitted.

