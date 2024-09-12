Patriarch Kirill fell ill after the religious procession in St. Petersburg

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ fell ill after a speech in St. Petersburg on Thursday, September 12.

He spoke to parishioners after the end of the religious procession along Nevsky Prospect in honor of the transfer of the relics of Prince Alexander Nevsky. After finishing his speech, he had to seek medical attention. The Russian Orthodox Church later reported that the patriarch was fine.

Kirill spoke about the temptations of the West after the religious procession

The procession started at 11:00, the participants walked from the Kazan Cathedral to Alexander Nevsky Square. There, at the end of the procession, Patriarch Kirill said It’s about the unity of the Russian people.

Photo: Alexander Galperin / RIA Novosti

During his speech, he told the participants of the procession, among other things, about temptations and warned against everything Western. “People come to other countries, there are better shops, more fun. The illusion is created that the system is better there,” he said. But “history shows that the truth is on our side,” he noted. Kirill also spoke about Alexander Nevsky and that “one should live with dedication, making life around and for others attractive.” After him, the governors of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region took the stage.

After the end of the procession, journalists from several publications noticed that the patriarch felt ill – an ambulance arrived at the site of the performance, he was escorted by the arms to the car. The photographs show how he is helped down from the stage, with doctors, security and other clergy walking alongside him.

Fontanka’s interlocutor in the St. Petersburg mayor’s office toldthat the heat was the cause. “Everything is fine, he was helped by doctors, and he left in his car,” he added. data 78.ru, the patriarch felt dizzy.

A source close to the patriarch responded that everything is fine with Kirill

The Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media initially reported that they were not ready to provide official information about the condition of Patriarch Kirill after reports of his deteriorating health.

Later, a source close to the primate denied the information that the 77-year-old patriarch had become ill.

This is not true. The patriarch is fine. Interfax source in Patriarch Kirill’s entourage

In June, the patriarch was unable to deliver a sermon and asked for prayers for his health

In mid-June, it was reported that Kirill was unable to deliver a sermon after the liturgy at the Christ the Savior Cathedral. He stated that due to vocal difficulties he would not be able to deliver a sermon at the end of the service and asked parishioners to be understanding about what had happened and to pray for his health.

In 2022, the patriarch contracted the coronavirus, but suffered a mild form of the disease. “The Primate continues to work actively and is undergoing treatment at home,” Vladimir Legoida, chairman of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media, noted at the time.

In 2020, Kirill was quarantined after coming into contact with someone infected with the coronavirus. After that, he was reported to be healthy, feeling well, and continuing to work remotely.