Advisor to Patriarch Kirill allowed the seizure of a rebellious monastery on Athos by force

Adviser to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’, Archpriest Nikolai Balashov, in a conversation with RIA Novosti, allowed for the seizure of the rebellious Esphigmenou Monastery on the sacred Mount Athos by force. He indicated that Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople will not hesitate to use his connections in the US State Department to influence the Greek authorities.

The State Department’s gratitude for the fulfillment of assigned tasks in Ukraine and other places must be demonstrated in practice. Nikolay Balashovarchpriest

The priest emphasized that for Bartholomew, “resolving disputes through violence became the order of things.”

Esfigmen has already been tried to be “cleaned up”, which resulted in casualties

At the moment, according to church relations specialist and theologian Alexandros Stephanopoulos, there are currently no churches on Mount Athos were introduced police forces with the aim of evicting the “old brotherhood” from the “rebellious” monastery. Esphigmenou Abbot Methodius (Papalambrakopoulou), in turn, called for preventing the seizure of the monastery by law enforcement officers, stating that the monks would defend the monastery.

As Archpriest Balashov recalled, they already tried to “cleanse” the monastery 21 years ago.

Then the temple was surrounded by a blockade, which resulted in casualties among the clergy. A 25-year-old monk who tried to bypass police ambushes and return a tractor that had been left outside the monastery to the monastery could not survive the incident. This incident forced the Greek authorities to lift the siege, as they were afraid of popular anger.

Preparations for an assault have been made more than once since then, but it has never come to military action. Let’s see what happens this time Nikolay Balashovarchpriest

Patriarch of Constantinople Caught in Actions in Favor of the US After Participating in Peace Summit

After Patriarch Bartholomew took part in the peace summit on Ukraine, held in Switzerland in mid-June, religious scholar Roman Lunkin accused him of acting in the interests of the United States. It is known that the cleric supported Ukraine’s position in the communiqué, which, according to the religious scholar, was done in order to increase the number of members of the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

“For this purpose, Patriarch Bartholomew visits various international venues, not only inter-church ones. Before Switzerland, for example, he managed to visit the G7,” Lunkin said, adding that the patriarch has been playing the role of an instrument of American policy since 2018, during the entire Ukrainian schism.

As Balashov pointed out, the Patriarch of Constantinople never once paid attention to the numerous acts of violence against believers and clergy of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) by schismatics and did not condemn it: “He never once expressed the slightest sympathy for the arrested and persecuted hierarchs, clergy and laity of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. And he did not even lift a finger in relation to Athos, which is under his jurisdiction.”

It is known that Mount Athos is a special self-governing administrative unit within Greece. According to jurisdiction, the sacred mountain belongs to the Patriarchate of Constantinople, but also has administrative independence from it and internal autonomy.

In March 2022, Patriarch Bartholomew declared that Esphigmenou must be liberated from the “non-church, non-Athonite settlers who have seized it.” In addition, there has been a dispute over the monastery for many years between the “old brotherhood” and the “new brotherhood,” which was created in 2005. As reported by the media, they especially want to expel Russian monks from the monastery. Greek journalists have launched an information war against them, regularly bringing to light information that Athos has allegedly become a “nest of Russian agents.”