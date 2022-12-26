War Russia Ukraine, the thaw between Kirill and Pope Francis. The turning point

There war in Ukraine continues unabated now for 10 months. Also to Christmas the Russian offensive does not stop, bombing continues in different cities of the country. On the diplomatic front, the only sign that kindles some hope for the end of the conflict is the message Of congratulations sent by Patriarch Kirillone of the men closest to Putinto Pope francesco. “I congratulate you on the feast of the Nativity of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I wish you the help of him in your ministry and peace and prosperity to the flock that has been entrusted to you”, reads the message published on the website of the Patriarchate of Moscow and also relaunched by the Russian agency RIA Novosti. Dad in his Christmas message he used words very strong. “The attachment to the candies and al money, pride, hypocrisy, lies. These burdens prevent one from going to Bethlehem, exclude them from the grace of Christmas and close off access to the path of peace. And indeed, we must sadly note that, while the Prince of Peace is being given to us, winds of war they keep on cold blow on humanity”.

But the reaction of Putin was not as warm and open to dialogue to give one positive turn to this war. Responding to a question from the press, which asked him whether President Vlaidmir Putin had intention Of to send his congratulations to the leaders of Western countries, the spokesman Dmitri Peshkov he limited himself to pointing out that “does not exist a protocol practice in this sense”. In past years, Putin himself is congratulated colleagues of other countries in the days approaching the new Year’s Eve, which is a crucial calendar holiday in Russia. Russians, it should be remembered, celebrate Christmas not on December 25th but on January 7thfollowing the Julian calendar ‘late’ compared to the Gregorian one.

Subscribe to the newsletter

