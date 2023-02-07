War Russia Ukraine, the uncomfortable past of Patriarch Kirill

There war in Ukraine it has been going on for a year now without stopping. Putin does not intend to deal with Zelensky and vice versa and the conflict escalates more and more. Among the possible brokers to end the dispute in recent months the names of Pope francesco and of the Patriarch of the Orthodox Kirill. But now, from what emerges from secret Swiss papers, the Putin loyalist it no longer appears to be a person above the parts as he wanted to believe, but his side in favor of Russian president clearly came to light. That the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill, – we read in Repubblica – deployed alongside President Vladimir Putin after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, had been a KGB agent It was suspected for years in Russia. Now an inquiry meticulousness of the Swiss Sunday newspapers Le Matin Dimanche and Sonntags Zeitung reconstructs the his militancy thanks to declassified files of the resurfaced Swiss secret services from the Swiss Federal Archives.

Not only that – reports the Fatto Quotidiano – one of leaders of the Orthodox Church Russian, the patriarch Kirillnow a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine in the 70s was al KGB servicethe Soviet secret services, during his stay in Swiss. The two Swiss newspapers cite as sources some declassified federal police archives according to which “Monsignor Kirill“, as it is called in this document, belongs to the KGB. Kirill lived in Geneva to officially represent the Moscow Patriarchate to the World Council of Churches (WCC). The mission of him, whose code name was “Mikhailov”, was also to influence that body. In the 1970s and 1980s, the Soviet goal was to bring the Genevan institution to report The United States and his allies.

