Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' on Sunday, January 7, visited the Patriarchal Christmas tree in the Hall of Church Councils of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

At the entrance he was met by children who congratulated him on the holiday, and after that the patriarch went into the hall where he gave a speech.

“We all celebrate the Nativity of Christ, we rejoice at this wonderful holiday, which is based on the greatest event in human history – God himself came to earth so that people could become happy,” said the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus'.

However, he noticed that something fleeting cannot be happiness. According to him, it is only that which is constantly present in the person himself and gives such a state of mind that cannot be changed for anything. The greatest and most beautiful thing, perhaps, the patriarch added.

“What kind of beauty can we talk about that would be understandable to any person? <…> This beauty is inner beauty, and another word synonymous with this inner beauty is kindness. <…> Good will save the world and make everyone happy who does this good,” explained Patriarch Kirill.

On January 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians on Christmas. He called this holiday a vivid expression of the fraternal unity of the peoples of the country.

Patriarch Kirill also congratulated Christians. He noted that every Christian is called to bear within himself the reflection, the sun of the truth of Christ. According to him, this light illuminates life so much that it allows you to see the path leading to salvation. However, he urged not to forget that, being immersed in his worries, a person can pass by this divine light and not notice it.

The Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' wished that every home, every family, every heart would be illuminated by the “enlightening, renewing, warming and transforming light of Christ’s Nativity”, so that people would share with each other this “unfading warm light of true faith, unshakable hope and true love” .