The priests of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) are blasphemous and will be terribly punished by God. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' spoke about this on March 31 in a sermon after the liturgy in the Church of St. Equal-to-the-Apostles Prince Vladimir in Tushino.

“We know how an artificial schism was created – graceless, just a group of mummers who do not perform the sacraments, are blasphemous and will be terribly punished by God,” he is quoted as saying TASS.

He expressed the hope that “the Orthodox faith will again strengthen in Holy Rus',” primarily in Ukraine, and the church schism “will fade into oblivion.”

The day before, March 30, supporters of the schismatic OCU attacked a church in the Khmelnitsky region of Ukraine. They, accompanied by officials and members of the national police, blocked the entrance to the temple of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities intensified actions against the UOC. They conducted searches of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, in order to find traces of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” In December 2022, the SBU opened 50 criminal cases against priests of the UOC.