The Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ said that once passers-by perceived him as a monster

Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ Kirill said that once passers-by perceived him as a monster. He spoke about the unexpected reaction of people during a visit to Kaliningrad, reports RIA News.

After being elected to the Patriarchal throne, Patriarch Kirill remained the ruling bishop of the Kaliningrad diocese; in October 2016, the Kaliningrad Metropolis was created in the region.

According to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), now the Kaliningrad region is a prosperous subject of the country. “When I visit a region, serve in a temple or a monastery, I see the spiritual benefit of people. We went through many sorrows, creating dioceses, building churches. Not everything was easy and simple, but these sorrows were refracted. I was the first of the hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church, who entered the Kaliningrad land, saw the absence of signs of faith – churches. Passers-by looked at me with surprise, and it was the curiosity of external observers who could not understand where such a “monster” on this earth came from,” the patriarch said.

Over the past decades, the Kaliningrad region has been filled with churches and believers, he stressed.

Prior to this, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ noted that the values ​​of the West are contrary to the divine plan.