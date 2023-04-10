Patriarch Kirill: Russia does not seek to seize other countries, it defends independence

Russia does not seek to seize other states or become richer in the current conflict with the “world rulers of the darkness of this world,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ said. Writes about it RIA News.

He spoke about the absence of the desire of the Russian Federation to seize other countries. According to him, Russia is defending its independence. As the patriarch clarified, “Russia is on the side of the world.” He added that the country is striving to preserve its identity, faith and value system. “Our current battle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against the spirits of wickedness in high places,” he explained.

Earlier, the patriarch said that the West is attacking the “Russian land”, as it prevents the coming of the Antichrist into the world. According to the patriarch, “pious people” live in Russia, opposing the Prince of Darkness. The Patriarch, in turn, compared the attacks of the West with “arrows”.