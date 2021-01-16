Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia donated a ton of Egyptian oranges to Moscow hospitals and social services, reports RIA News…

It is noted that citrus fruits were grown in Egyptian monasteries, and the primate of the Coptic Church, Tavadros II, handed them over to the patriarch. “Sick children, lonely elderly, seriously ill, homeless people received Egyptian oranges,” the press service of the Moscow Patriarchate for charity said.

It is clarified that the fruit was received by patients of several clinics and medical centers, in particular, the wards of the St. Spiridonyevskaya almshouse and the homeless in the Rescue Hangar of the Orthodox service “Mercy” and patients of the Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Neurology.

Earlier it was reported that the Soviet and Russian actor Alexander Shirvindt, who was previously hospitalized with coronavirus, organized a post office in the hospital: he and another patient exchange poems and food.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!