Patriarch Kirill expressed his condolences in connection with the death of Tatarsky as a result of the explosion

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ expressed condolences in connection with the death of war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky as a result of an explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg. His words are given Online ROC.

He called on the country’s citizens to be united and united “in the face of the threat posed by terrorists who seek to sow fear and division in our society.”

“As a result of the atrocity, military journalist Maxim Fomin, known as Vladlen Tatarsky, died, and dozens of people were injured, many of whom are now in hospitals in serious condition,” he said.

The incident became known on Sunday, April 2. According to preliminary data, a girl carried the bomb into the cafe. She hid it in a figurine, which she later presented to Tatarsky, who was holding a meeting in the institution. According to “Interfax”suspected of involvement in the murder of Tatarsky was detained.