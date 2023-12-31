Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill called for prayers for peace and justice

Before the New Year's service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' called for prayer for peace, “an end to the internecine war” and for justice. This is reported by RIA News.

As the patriarch said, it is necessary to ask for healing “of all these social and political conflicts, because in the modern world all this can bring untold disasters for people.”

The Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) noted that calls for peace today are calls for self-preservation, since the world has become very vulnerable. He also called for an “ardent request” to be included in the prayer “to bring peace to our land, strengthen our Fatherland, and reconcile fraternal peoples.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his New Year's address, noted that a lot of work had been done in the past year, and the country's citizens were firm in defending Russia's national interests, freedom and security of the state.