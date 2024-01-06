Patriarch Kirill called for forgiveness of those who left Russia and returned with repentance

Russians who went abroad after the start of a special military operation (SVO) for ideological reasons, and then returned with the realization of a mistake, should not be rejected. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' called for the forgiveness of such people in an interview with TASS, which was broadcast on air “Russia 1”.

“There is no need to push away a person who has sinned if he comes with a feeling of repentance and awareness of his guilt. If people who left Russia and even spoke out somehow against it returned with the understanding that they really made a mistake, then the Motherland cannot reject them,” the patriarch explained.

He compared what was happening to the parable of the Prodigal Son, in which the youngest child leaves home without permission, and then returns, having spent all his inheritance, and his father accepts him. According to Patriarch Kirill, he has a Christian approach to the issue of Russians returning after leaving the country, and it cannot be otherwise.

Earlier it was reported that Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' held a service for the Nativity of Christ in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. On the occasion of the holiday, the Trinity icon by Andrei Rublev was brought there.