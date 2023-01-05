Patriarch Kirill called for a Christmas truce in Ukraine and Donbass

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ called for a truce in Ukraine and Donbass so that the Orthodox could celebrate Christmas in peace. The message of the clergyman is published on website Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

“I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’, appeal to all parties involved in the internecine conflict with an appeal to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12.00 on January 6 to 24.00 on January 7, so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day Christmas,” the message says.

Earlier, former NATO General Hans-Lothar Domrese predicted the timing of the ceasefire in Ukraine. In a conversation with reporters, the general called 2023 the year of a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to him, at the beginning of the year, Russia and Ukraine will launch new offensives and try to achieve their goals. However, closer to the summer, the parties will realize that further hostilities do not lead to the capture of new territories.

At the end of December 2022, the former commander of the NATO European Army, General Philip Breedlove, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should attack Russia on its territory. According to Breedlove, for this, NATO countries must supply long-range missiles to Kyiv.