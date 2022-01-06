Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia began the night Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

The solemn event is attended by bishops, clergy of the Moscow diocese, representatives of state authorities and parishioners of the capital’s churches.

It is noted that in connection with the pandemic in the churches and monasteries of the Russian Orthodox Church, the sanitary rules and restrictions introduced in the spring of 2020, including the mask regime and the observance of social distance, continue to operate.

The patriarchal night service is broadcast live by Channel One, the Russia-1 and Spas TV channels, as well as the official website of the Moscow Patriarchate.

On January 5, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov announced Vladimir Putin’s plans to attend the Christmas service. The Kremlin spokesman promised to clarify the exact location later.

As a rule, the President of Russia celebrates Christmas outside the capital.

Last Christmas night, the President attended a service at the Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker on Lipno Island in the east of Lake Ilmen, 8 km from Veliky Novgorod. The Russian leader presented the church with an icon of the Lord Almighty.

The head of state appeared at the temple a few minutes before midnight. Several dozen parishioners were at the service with him.