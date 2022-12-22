Patriarch Kirill asked to legislate a deferment from mobilization for the clergy

Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ Kirill asked to legislate a deferment from mobilization for clergy, his statement was published on website Russian Orthodox Church.

“Unfortunately, the legislation does not provide for a deferment from mobilization for representatives of the clergy today. At the same time, the holy canons of the Church strictly forbid clergy from entering military service,” the patriarch said.

According to him, during the partial mobilization of the ROC, it was possible to agree with the Ministry of Defense, the clergy were granted a deferment for the duration of their stay in the dignity, but this was not enshrined at the legislative level.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill said that Russia is an eyesore for many in the world and they are trying to wipe it off the face of the earth, because it offers an alternative view of the world, of God and man.