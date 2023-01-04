Patriarch Kirill said that the Russian Orthodox Church ranks fifth in the diptych of the world’s Orthodox churches

Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ Kirill said that the Russian Orthodox Church plays a huge role in preserving Orthodoxy throughout the world, but humbly occupies the fifth place in the diptych of the Orthodox churches of the world and does not strive for primacy. His words lead TASS.

As for the attitude of the Russian Orthodox Church towards the Patriarchate of Constantinople, it is aloof, but it is caused not by theological disputes, but by caution, which does not allow dangerous foreign influences to penetrate, the patriarch noted.

He added that a lot of effort had been put into creating a gulf between Russia and the “heirs of Byzantium.” The head of the Russian Orthodox Church emphasized that this is a conscious plan, which is confirmed by documents.

“We will pray and do everything to ensure that full communion among the local Orthodox churches is restored, so that unity of mind and a joint opportunity to celebrate worship will again appear,” Kirill concluded.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill said that Russia is an eyesore for many in the world and they are trying to wipe it off the face of the earth, because it offers an alternative view of the world, of God and man.