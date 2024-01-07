Patriarch Kirill: Christianity in the West is being replaced by another religion

Christianity in the West is being replaced by another religion, said Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus'. Writes about this RIA News.

According to him, in the West the place of Christians is taken by “representatives of another monotheistic religion.” He added that churches are becoming mosques at best and entertainment venues at worst as Western society “loses faith.”

The Patriarch also spoke about what was happening in Russia. “Today we can testify to some almost miraculous events in our church life. New churches are being built, ancient churches are being restored, and all this is accompanied by a renewal of our spiritual life, because the churches are filled with people,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill linked the confrontation between Russia and the West with the Apocalypse. In his opinion, the West is attacking the “Russian land” because it is preventing the coming of the Antichrist to the world.