Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia addressed the Russians on New Year’s Eve. Before the prayer service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, he called to be grateful for the joys and sorrows of the outgoing year, reports TASS…

The Patriarch noted that the difficulties through which mankind goes through should not lead to loss of faith, disappointment and pessimism.

“All this … should help us understand: no matter how powerful a person is, no matter what achievements he gains in his life, there is always something that reveals human weakness and vulnerability. (…) And, perhaps, it is in this space of human insecurity that a person’s religious feeling can develop and strengthen, ”he said.

The patriarch thanked all the doctors and volunteers who helped fight the pandemic. He paid tribute to the memory of the dead, including the clerics of Moscow. “We will keep the memory of those of our brothers who passed from earthly life to eternal life during this hard times,” he concluded.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill called it a duty to buy candles only from the Russian Orthodox Church. According to him, buying church candles from third-party manufacturers, and not from the Sofrino factory, damages the budget of the Russian Orthodox Church.

On December 12, the clergyman called on believers to donate blood plasma with antibodies to coronavirus. He appealed to the clergy and parishioners who had recovered from the virus, with an appeal to become donors.