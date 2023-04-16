Patriarch Kirill wished the Russians and Ukrainians that God would strengthen the love between peoples

Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus’ Kirill wished the Russians and Ukrainians that the Lord keep their countries, he delivered a speech in a televised address before the Easter service, transmits “Russia 1”.

He wished that God would strengthen peace and love among nations. As the patriarch clarified, difficult events are taking place – “internecine strife.” The clergyman addressed the Russians and Ukrainians.

“May the Lord protect our countries, may he strengthen peace and love in relations between us, and we believe that, by the grace of God, we will all be able to really change the world for the better,” he stressed. The Patriarch wished the peoples to go through the trials that befell them.

Earlier, the clergyman said that the peoples of historical Rus’, including Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians, should “stop attempts at internecine warfare” and reconcile. According to him, now the Russian state is “faced with many dangerous, but at the same time fateful challenges.”