Lunkin on the summit in Switzerland: Patriarch Bartholomew acted in the interests of the United States

Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, controlled by Turkey, by taking part in the Ukrainian peace summit in Switzerland and supporting Ukraine’s position in the communiqué for the sake of increasing the number of the Patriarchate of Constantinople, clearly acted in the interests of the United States. About it RIA News said religious scholar Roman Lunkin.

“For this purpose, Patriarch Bartholomew visits various international venues. Not only inter-church ones. Before Switzerland, for example, he managed to visit the G7. But in the case of the Swiss forum, I believe he played the role of an instrument of American policy. In fact, he has been playing it since 2018 – since the beginning of the Ukrainian schism,” he said, also calling the Patriarchate of Constantinople “a source of American influence.”

Earlier, Patriarch Bartholomew called for an exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine according to the formula “all for all.” “We pray for the needy and grieving brothers, so that the wintering Middle East and long-suffering Ukraine find peace,” he told Ukrainian journalists.