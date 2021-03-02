This Wednesday, March 3, the Music Freedom Day is held, organized by the Danish NGO Freemuse since 2007, a celebration of freedom of artistic expression, as a human right and a tribute to artists who create and exercise their rights in authoritarian contexts.

Examples abound of poets, filmmakers, musicians who became catalysts, as Guillermo O’Donnell called them, of liberalization processes, emblematic faces of the struggle for democracy. In Serbia, in the late 1990s, the Exit Festival managed to bring young people together in a common cause, parties and the fight against intervention in universities by the communist regime (the University Law).

Over time, it became a social phenomenon that played an important role in the search for a democratic society and even supported other democratizing processes in the world. Even today, artists in different countries fight for greater degrees of openness and freedom in Turkey, Iran, Russia, Venezuela, China, Thailand, Cuba.

Last February, six Cuban rap and hip hop musicians released the song “Patria y vida”, which has provoked strong reactions from the Cuban government. Such has been the impact that the official information and propaganda apparatus has been devoting its full attention to them for days, including the front pages of the Granma newspaper.

The regime’s reaction to a simple song has been an act of survival. “Homeland and Life”, together with its six interpreters, takes the discussion to the level of culture, of popular culture, a dimension in which the regime has always hidden itself. From there, he discusses fundamental narratives for the legitimation of the revolution inside and outside the island, starting with the title, a play on words against the false dichotomy of “homeland or death”.

The song defends the idea of ​​life as a universal principle, “we are all human, even though we think differently”, it opposes indoctrination, as empty words that collide with the reality of poverty, of mothers who cry because their children emigrate .

“Homeland and life” is a generational phenomenon. The “double twos” to refer to those who live and own the present against the “five nine” of those who live trapped in the revolutionary past.

It is a phenomenon of classes: they are rappers, from the neighborhood, Afro-descendants, the marginalized that the revolution came to save and did nothing but sink.

It is a phenomenon of networks. The technology of social networks has opened new spaces for representation, thought and even consumption that the government cannot control. In this case, it has allowed rapid circulation and an impact of millions of views in just two days.

“Homeland and Life” is a phenomenon of audience for being a great song, with tremendous voices that manages to express a real discontent that the government is unable to understand and face. Artistic expression often has that capacity for capture and synthesis, a sensitivity that allows audiences to be mobilized, to create a community of meanings, where there were none.

Is it enough with artists who act as catalysts to generate a process of democratization? No. It is not enough. It takes the international community, the elites, the people, luck. But that a song of rap and hip hop that defends life, freedom and human rights is a success leads, at least, to excite us.

Cecilia Noce is Associate Researcher at www.cadal.org