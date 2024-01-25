Thursday, January 25, 2024
Patria | The Government granted an export permit for defense equipment to Saudi Arabia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Patria | The Government granted an export permit for defense equipment to Saudi Arabia

Export permits for defense equipment have been granted to Saudi Arabia only once since 2018. At that time, the government stated that there were no prerequisites for the permits.

State Council has granted Patria Land an export license to export defense equipment to Saudi Arabia.

The permit applies, for example, to spare parts and special tools for the mortar system. It covers spare and warranty partial deliveries required by life-cycle support services, as well as technology for previously delivered mortars.

Their end user is the Saudi Arabian National Guard.

Defense supplies export licenses have been issued to Saudi Arabia only once since Juha Sipilä The (central) government stated in 2018 that there are no prerequisites for new arms export licenses to the country, especially due to the alarming humanitarian situation in Yemen.

In 2019, a permit was granted for the export of equipment intended for cleaning patients contaminated by chemical and biological weapons.

Petteri Orpon (kok) it is written in the government's board program that export license decisions are consistent and maintenance and updating of once-licensed products is accepted as a matter of principle.

