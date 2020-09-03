He Gasoline subsidy in Venezuela is acquired through the Plataforma Patria and using the Carnet de la Patria. The level of fuel has been a headache for President Nicolás Maduro because reserves are at the limit and many gas stations have witnessed large queues of customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The type of help the government offers varies depending on whether it is a car or a motorcycle. The Government will provide 60 liters for motorcycles and 120 liters for cars. “Anyone can have access to Patria. They can enter, register and have any benefit. We reach out to them and celebrate,” said Tareck El Aissami, Nicolás Maduro’s Minister of Petroleum.

How to apply for the subsidy

The first step is to fill in the form with all the personal data required by the system. After the registration is confirmed in ‘request code’ to receive a text message with a code to be written on the web page. Finally, after completing this procedure, you must go back to the main page of the Patria Platform and log in.

“The amount of subsidized gasoline can be consulted by sending a text message to 3777 with the word GASOLINE or through the vePDV application, or directly at the BiopagoPDV devices at the Service Stations. The balance of the Gasoline Wallet registers all the consumptions made and can register negative values ​​up to the assigned quota for one month “, affirms the Patria platform.

Yes you do not have a registered vehicle in the National Platform, The website allows you to register a transport by clicking on “vehicle”, section “profile”, and “for those who do not have all the necessary verifications to receive the subsidy permanently, they can use the available alternatives or update the vehicle documentation before the National Institute of Land Transportation (INTT)”.