Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/30/2024 – 20:40

Urban logistics company Goodstorage has acquired competitor Guarde Aqui. The deal adds 25 new units to the company’s operations, which now total 400,000 leasable square meters. Most of the spaces are in the São Paulo capital region.

Guarde Aqui was controlled by Patria Investimentos and Equity International. The value of the deal was not disclosed by the companies.

Before the acquisition, Goodstorage had already doubled its size compared to 2022. Storage for individuals, in the style of furniture storage, which was the focus when founded in 2013, is increasingly being divided with the function of a strategic point for e-commerce stock.

Goodstorage has an investment from Evergreen Investment Advisors, a fund manager with approximately US$5.7 billion. In total, more than US$500 million was contributed in five fundraising rounds.