Patri Pérez and Lester Duque They have starred a strong discussion After the young woman discovered that her partner and father of her son kissed with Sthefany, of The island of temptations 8when they were starting to meet.

The dispute took place during its last episode of Together and scrambled, The program that has a set in Mtmad. The couple began the chapter speaking, precisely, about the current edition that Telecinco is issuing this reality.

For this chapter, Lester and Patri have undergone a ‘questions and answers’ and has been in the first issue where problems have begun. “Would you return to The island of temptations?“She read, to which the Canary responded with a resounding” yes. “” What? No, “Patri replied, incredulous with his partner’s statement.

“It’s a wonderful, so good experience. I see it and I am envious to be there,” he said. “Are you crazy? Would you go back to me?” Patri continued, even without believing what he was listening to. “Currently, because we have the child, but Sñi would come back and I would get 40 horns“he acknowledged laughing.” They still gave you if I were The island of temptations And so I got rid of you once and for all, “he returned.

After this first bad drink, Lester and Patri commented on the protagonists of this edition. “Andrea is the one I like the most. It is the most good, everyone else seem wolves with lamb skin“The Canary said, under the watchful eye of his partner.” Ah yes? But if you think there is someone you know, right? “She asked.

“A Simone,” was his answer, little convincing for Patri. “Do not be a liar, who know one of the girls of the couples“She alleged.” Sthefany. We have coincided in a couple of parties, we have friends in common, “Lester confessed.





“Isn’t there any nonsense?” She continued with the interrogation, to which, at first, he denied. “Are you sure? Tell the truth, because there is evidence,” Patri said. “A long time ago we kissed a party“Lester acknowledged.” How? At a party? At what party? Were you knowing me? “She continued, stunned about the information she was receiving.” At a party in Las Palmas. We were getting to know each other, “he justified.

“Forgive? What are you going on? You are a liar. I caught you conversations and you denied it to me,” Patri told him. “No, not invent, I have not had conversations,” he said, while asking her to take the phone: “You left her to continue and the messages erased. What a coincidence that I have the conversations. I am freaking out, you are a liar“Patri settled the matter, very angry with Lester and his deception.