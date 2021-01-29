The preview of Barça – Real Madrid (Sunday, 12:00) He leaves us in AS an interview with one of the flagship players of the Catalan team. A soccer player whose weight and importance in the team is increasing, being the fifth captain in the dressing room. And all this under a surprising youth with which he misleads his rivals. She is Patricia Guijarro (Palma de Mallorca, 22 years old), better known as Patri Guijarro.

The midfielder, who has gone from promise to reality at Barça, faces this very special match with the motivation of having scored the first goal of the first leg in Valdebebas (0-4). A historic target that opened the can of this emerging Women’s Classic. Patri, who has recently linked his closest future with Barça, after renewing until 2024, speaks to AS de las sensations that this new duel brings against the white team and exposes the great concerns that the Catalan dressing room is experiencing with respect to postponed league matches.

How are you facing this week?

Well. I really want to compete. It is difficult because you see that it is competition week and other teams play and it has happened to us twice that we have been a week and a bit without competing for postponements. It’s tough, but I’m already looking forward to playing Sunday’s game.

What feelings have the captains of the meeting with the RFEF transmitted to you to talk about the protocol?

There is the complicated thing. We wanted to hold a meeting to find out how the management of the pandemic and the protocol is being carried out, but we will see what decisions are made and what is done.

Where is the focus of your dissatisfaction with the postponements?

We are clear that first of all is the health of the players and the entire coaching staff. That is clear, but it is true that we knew that COVID-19 was going to be present throughout the season and we asked to improve management or find a way to do it so that so many games are not postponed.

The schedule for Barça is getting tighter and tighter. How do the players see it?

Yes. In the end we finished the first round with a lot of postponed games pending and our schedule is very tight. And go to know if we have more games postponed, hopefully not but it can happen because it has happened so far. Everything gets complicated. We all want to play and finish the League, but it is very difficult and we hope to finish it. And we always want to do it under health security and also attending to recovery. We are not machines to play games every other day either. It is planned to play every three days and right now that is what we are going to do, but I imagine that it will be done with consistency.

How do you handle the pressure for not testing positive and playing duels as special as Real Madrid?

COVID-19 is very present and sometimes even by taking all the measures you can avoid catching it. It is hard, but we are trying to do everything possible both within the club and outside it so as not to catch it. In my case I am very calm because I know that I am being responsible, that this does not mean that I cannot be infected because the virus is very widespread, but at least I am calm that I am doing things well.

Does it reassure the fact that despite the postponements they are still leaders of the First Division?

Yes. We have also reached a point of so many games postponed not postponed that we only think about the game that comes to us, which in this case is Real Madrid. Yes it is true that we are still leaders despite having five games less and that reassures us, but we do not look at the classification so much because it is not very real. Each team has a different number of matches.

Does the desire to compete increase because of the motivation to face Real Madrid?

Yes. We are really looking forward to it, especially because we haven’t competed for a week and a half. It is a very beautiful, important game that I think will be very close. For us it is a very important duel and for the public as well. In addition, it is in our fort, which is always a good setting.

Johan Cruyff, as he says, is a fortress and also has the memory of that 9-1 at Tacon. How do you remember that?

It was a game we really enjoyed, but this weekend is going to be a totally different game against a different team. As I said in the first round, I knew that Real Madrid was going to improve and evolve as a team, especially getting to know each other better among its players because in the end it was a practically new team. And they are showing it. They are second in the standings and have won a large number of games with good feelings. Right now, he is one of the direct rivals and it is good that there are more teams like this every year.

As he says, he is a direct rival. Is there some fear of a Real Madrid surprise in the Johan with the (provisional) leadership steal included?

Yes. Yes there is. We know that Real Madrid is a good team that has grown and evolved a lot and can hurt us. And, therefore, we do not relax in the face of the game. He is a direct rival, but we do not put that pressure on ourselves or perhaps we are always managing to bring a healthy pressure inside and we really want to take the field.

“As a goal this year I would like to win as many titles as possible, but as a dream with Barça is to win the Champions League.”

Above in his case he has a great memory of the first leg, scoring the first historic goal of the Real Madrid-Barça duels. How did you experience that?

I have the memory of how I hit the ball from the edge of the area and well I have a bit of luck because it brushes against the defense, but good luck also has to accompany the goals. It was also special because it was my 100th game with Barça and there was a double reason to celebrate.

What do you think is popularly spreading the distinction of Classic to refer to Barça-Real Madrid?

Those of us who follow women’s football are clear and we know that the Classic is Barça-Atlético, but traditionally the men’s duels between Barça and Real Madrid have been called Classics and we can accept that a new ‘Classic’ is called. Or distinguish between traditional ‘Classic’ … (laughs).

He has recently renewed with Barça. How do you assess the future of the club for you?

I am very happy to be here for three more years. I had been at the club for six years, which is said soon, but I arrived at the age of 17. And I’m very happy with the club’s commitment to me, especially because I’m very, very happy here and I want to continue here. I think these three years to come are going to be very beautiful and I hope we will make more history than we have done.

How do you handle the fact of having opened the doors to other players, being the first to study high school at La Masía?

I am proud on a personal level and at the club level because it was very important for me to finish high school here. At first it was clear that he wanted to finish it in Mallorca, but you can’t say no to Barça. For me it was very easy to train and then go to the same sports city to class. And this was not only done with me, but has also been done with more players (Jana, Gio, Bruna …). it is very positive for women’s football.

Despite your youth (22 years), her weight in the dressing room is increasing as captain. How do you handle that?

The truth is very impressive (laughs). I am the fifth captain and I am learning a bit from them and each one contributes their grain of sand.

On the grass he shows a great veterancy. Do you consider yourself a mature person?

Yes. By starting everything from so little, debuting very early in the First Division, coming to Barcelona very young, at 17 years old, you mature earlier. In addition, I am a person who adapts quickly to things, to experiences and I learn quickly. And that happens to me a lot on the field and that is something I do not want to lose.

What is your dream with Barça?

As a goal this year I would like to win as many titles as possible, but as a dream with Barça is to win the Champions League.